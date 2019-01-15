A former Penn State football player was in town this weekend. Why he was cited by police

Former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, who played from 2014-2017, was cited Saturday for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
State College police said Blacknall was driving a vehicle that was following too close to another vehicle at the intersection of East College Avenue and South Allen Street.
The officer then followed Blacknall, noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and pulled it over at the Nittany Minit Mart and Sunoco gas station at 106 N. Atherton St.
The 22-year-old from Manalapan, N.J., was allegedly found to have less than 30 grams of marijuana and was fined $250. A plea has not been entered.
Blacknall — who signed a reserve/future contract with the Oakland Raiders on Jan. 1 — initially signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after four years with the Nittany Lions.
The former four-star recruit was ranked as one of the nation’s top 150 prospects in the 2014 recruiting class by ESPN, Scout and 247Sports. He went on to appear in 48 games, but was suspended for a violation of team rules before the 2017 Rose Bowl.
He finished his Penn State career with 50 catches for 979 yards and seven touchdowns.
