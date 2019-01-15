Penn State student accused of rape is also a suspect in ‘numerous’ trespassing incidents

A Penn State student broke into a woman’s apartment and raped her, according to Ferguson Township police.
The woman told police she was sleeping in her apartment at 1003 W. Aaron Drive in October 2017 when she woke up to Nnaemeka Ani assaulting her.
When she asked who he was and what he was doing in her bedroom, the 23-year-old allegedly said, “I just came in.”
She then yelled for one of her roommates — one of at least six people in the apartment during the alleged assault — and told Ani to get off her. He didn’t and then fled the apartment, according to police.
After speaking with the woman, police said the circumstances and description of Ani matched at least 11 similar incidents dating back to the fall 2017 semester.
A sergeant eventually spoke with Ani in December and asked to see his identification. Ani said he left it at his apartment, which was about 50 yards away from the woman he allegedly raped.
He later admitted to entering apartments in the area, according to police.
Ani’s DNA was then tested and a Pennsylvania state police lab report filed Friday confirmed his DNA matched the profile obtained from a sperm fraction of a thigh swab taken from the woman.
Ani was charged with one felony count of rape, one felony count of sexual assault, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, one felony count of criminal trespassing and two misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who denied bail because Ani is a “strong danger to the community as the primary suspect in numerous similar trespass cases.”
Ani is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.
