Crime

Missing something over the past 3 years? Police suspect Howard man in string of thefts

By Bret Pallotto

January 16, 2019 03:37 PM

How to avoid package theft

Amazon and other shippers offer these tips to avoid package theft.
By
Up Next
Amazon and other shippers offer these tips to avoid package theft.
By

Christmas decorations, various tools, bicycles, hunting bows and gardening tools are just some of the items state police at Rockview believe one man stole during the past three years.

Police recovered numerous items throughout Marion Township, Walker Township, and Porter Township in Clinton County after several theft investigations.

The 36-year-old male suspect from Howard “is known for the most part to steal items from yards or inside sheds or garages,” according to police.

Those who believe their property may have been stolen are asked to call police at 355-7545.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

  Comments  

things to do