Missing something over the past 3 years? Police suspect Howard man in string of thefts

Christmas decorations, various tools, bicycles, hunting bows and gardening tools are just some of the items state police at Rockview believe one man stole during the past three years.
Police recovered numerous items throughout Marion Township, Walker Township, and Porter Township in Clinton County after several theft investigations.
The 36-year-old male suspect from Howard “is known for the most part to steal items from yards or inside sheds or garages,” according to police.
Those who believe their property may have been stolen are asked to call police at 355-7545.
