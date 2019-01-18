Crime

‘I’m ready for any consequence.’ Man sexually assaulted Penn State student, police say

By Bret Pallotto

January 18, 2019 10:39 AM

Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

A California man sexually assaulted a Penn State student in the East Halls Complex after she fell asleep, according to Penn State police.

Jayden Barnes, an 18-year-old from Mission Viejo, invited the woman over to her friends’ room to talk in October. The two eventually laid on the floor together under a blanket, she fell asleep and Barnes allegedly assaulted her.

The university sent a timely warning after the incident was reported and police said Barnes contacted a witness to ask if it was about him. He also sent the woman a private Instagram message to apologize for his behavior.

“IK you reported it and I’m ready for any consequence to come my way,” Barnes allegedly wrote.

Barnes was charged with two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and two misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

