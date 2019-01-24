1 dead in State College shooting

One woman is dead after a reported shooting Thursday night at the P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill at the Ramada Hotel, 1450 S. Atherton St., according to WTAJ News.
There were two victims, but the condition of the other is unknown. The suspect remains at large, according to WTAJ News, which confirmed it with police.
Just before 11:30 p.m., police activity moved to Waupelani Drive and Whitehall Road in the Juniper Village entrance. Two ambulances were also on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates; we are currently on scene.
