Jury delivers verdict in case of Howard man accused of raping a child

By Bret Pallotto

January 29, 2019 03:22 PM

A jury found a Howard man not guilty of all charges Tuesday, including child rape.

Six women and six men deliberated for about one hour before acquitting 46-year-old Alexander Fults after a two-day trial.

State police at Rockview accused Fults of raping and sexually assaulting a female in Snow Shoe when she was 9 or 10 years old. She reported the alleged assaults in February 2018 when she was 18 years old.

The woman told police the alleged “sexual victimization” began after Fults showed her a pornographic magazine. From there, Fults was accused of assaulting or raping her at least 11 times during an about four year period.

She also said Fults occasionally paid her to “keep quiet and not tell her mother what was taking place.”

