Police confirm potential involvement of Penn State athletes in fraternity assault

State College police on Thursday confirmed the potential involvement of Penn student-athletes, in addition to Greek-life members, in a large fight that broke out at the Delta Chi fraternity on Sunday.
According to police, a large group of men approached the fraternity sometime before 2 a.m. and began to fight fraternity members. As a result, four fraternity members were treated for injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Police on Thursday said all injured parties had been treated and released from the hospital.
Police say they have a video of the incident, and are working with university Athletics and Compliance officials to identify those involved in the assault. Names will be released upon any filing of charges.
Anyone with information is asked to police at 234-7150, email police at police@statecollegepa.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.
