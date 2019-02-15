Jury returns verdict in child rape trial for Mifflin County man

After spending more than two years in jail and sitting through two mistrials, a 37-year-old Mifflin County man was found guilty of all charges Thursday, including the repeated rapes of an 11-year-old girl.

Seven women and five men deliberated for about two and a half hours before convicting Matthew Sheffer of 10 counts of child rape, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of aggravated indecent assault and 14 counts of indecent assault.

State police at Rockview accused Sheffer of molesting the child in 2016 while her mother was at work and away from their Millheim residence.

In his closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw said Sheffer took advantage of a child who was raised in an unsteady environment. Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Ramos, meanwhile, said the child’s story “doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m not a baseball fan, but if someone asks me if the (New York) Yankees won more than five World Series, I can say yes and still not know what I’m talking about,” Ramos said. “She knows some of the lines, but when she forgets the line and says she doesn’t know, she comes up with something that doesn’t make sense.”

The only thing the two agreed on was the motive behind the crime — control.

The crux of the allegations against Sheffer centered around control of the child, but McGraw also said Sheffer threatened to kill himself after the child’s mother attempted to kick him out of the house.

“The foundation of our lives is laid by the people who care for us as children,” McGraw said. “(She) looked to Matthew Sheffer to be her father. She loved him, she trusted him … and then he ripped it all away.”

Sheffer is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.

