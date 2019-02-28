Men sold heroin from area hotels and a Bellefonte house, police say

Two men are facing felony charges following a monthlong investigation into heroin being sold out of a Bellefonte residence and various hotels in the area.
A confidential informant told police in January that Matthew Dean and Clayton Dubois — both 20 and both from Bellefonte — frequently sell drugs from a North Penn Street residence.
On Feb. 18, officers from State College and Bellefonte police departments established surveillance near the house, where they watched a man walk in and leave a few minutes later. Police stopped him at the intersection of East Bishop Street and Cedar Lane and found a bag of heroin and a syringe.
During a subsequent interview, the man said he purchased heroin from Dean at least once a day for about three months.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Police searched the residence later that day and found 113 bags of heroin in Dubois’ pocket, along with drug paraphernalia. Officers also searched Dean’s phone and found numerous text messages about selling drugs, according to police.
The toilet was lifted off the floor and had an unusually low water level because “Dean attempted (to) flush the suspected heroin down the drain to destroy evidence,” police said.
Police believe Dean and Dubois sold about 50 bags of heroin per month from the house and hotels.
Dubois was bound over for trial Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan on two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanors.
Dean waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday after being charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and three misdemeanors.
Both men are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility after District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $250,000.
Comments