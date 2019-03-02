Bellefonte man accused of abusing two youths, charged with over 100 counts of rape

A Bellefonte man was arrested and jailed Friday on more than 100 rape and related charges after a child reported having been abused weekly for nearly three years.
The child also told Spring Township police that Donald Lamey Jr. 36, assaulted a second child, according to a police criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Investigators described both as “very young”; the first child initially reported abuse last April, police said.
Lamey denied the accusations, according to the complaint.
A detective attended the children’s forensic interviews in May, January and February, police said. In the third interview, the first child was “very detailed” and discussed having been abused at specific locations, according to the complaint.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
The child reported feeling helpless, needing help and wishing “someone would have come downstairs,” police said. The child didn’t report earlier out of fear that Lamey would turn violent and hurt his or her mother, according to statements cited in the complaint. The child’s gender was redacted in a copy of the complaint.
Lamey told the child not to tell anyone, according to statements documented in the complaint. Police said the alleged abuse spanned some 144 weeks, or about two years and nine months.
Lamey is charged with 113 felony counts of child rape, 105 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 23 felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 242 felony counts of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and two felony counts of corruption of minors.
The charges involve alleged crimes against both children, according to police.
Lamey was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $250,000. Lamey didn’t post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments