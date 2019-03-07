Union County man sentenced in attempted manslaughter case

A Union County man was sentenced Thursday to at least five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter and terroristic threats.
Lance Shaffer, 36, intentionally rammed a couple’s vehicle onto an embankment on state Route 477 in Miles Township in August before threatening a woman’s life and firing six to eight shots, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview.
Shaffer was initially charged with nine felonies — four of which were attempted homicide — and eight misdemeanors. All but one of those charges — terroristic threats — were dropped or dismissed. The charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter charge was added when Shaffer pleaded guilty in February.
Shaffer did not make a statement before Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest sentenced him to five-and-a-half to 11 years in prison. He received credit for 215 days served.
