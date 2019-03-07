Crime

Union County man sentenced in attempted manslaughter case

By Bret Pallotto

March 07, 2019 05:39 PM

The Centre County Courthouse on Nov. 1, 2018.
The Centre County Courthouse on Nov. 1, 2018. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
The Centre County Courthouse on Nov. 1, 2018. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
Bellefonte

A Union County man was sentenced Thursday to at least five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted voluntary manslaughter and terroristic threats.

Lance Shaffer, 36, intentionally rammed a couple’s vehicle onto an embankment on state Route 477 in Miles Township in August before threatening a woman’s life and firing six to eight shots, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview.

Shaffer was initially charged with nine felonies — four of which were attempted homicide — and eight misdemeanors. All but one of those charges — terroristic threats — were dropped or dismissed. The charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter charge was added when Shaffer pleaded guilty in February.

Shaffer did not make a statement before Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest sentenced him to five-and-a-half to 11 years in prison. He received credit for 215 days served.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

  Comments  

things to do