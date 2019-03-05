Milesburg man arrested after businesses report hundreds in counterfeit cash

A Milesburg man was arrested after four businesses reported receiving more than $600 in counterfeit money.
Fisher’s Market owner Todd Fisher told state police at Rockview that Kevin Maney, 30, gave him $500 in counterfeit $20 bills on Jan. 18, according to a police criminal complaint.
Earlier, on Jan. 16, a manager at the Milesburg Snappy’s store told police that Maney gave him three counterfeit $20 bills for gasoline, police said. When the manager halted the gas pump, Maney came back into the store to pay, according to the complaint.
The next day, a Brother’s Pizza employee reported Maney gave him two counterfeit $20 bills, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
Police soon called Maney, who said he didn’t know the money was counterfeit and or where the bills came from, according to the complaint. Maney told a trooper Jan. 18 that he would give Brother’s Pizza $40 to “make things right,” police said.
But police said the crimes continued. A Uni-Mart employee at 100 Mill St. in Milesburg reported a man gave him three counterfeit $20 bills Jan. 30, police said. Video surveillance showed it was Maney who passed the counterfeit money, according to the complaint.
Maney was charged with four felony counts of forgery and four misdemeanors. He was arraigned Feb. 27 before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $10,000. Maney posted bail Feb. 28 through a bondsman.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13. Maney couldn’t be reached immediately on Tuesday.
Comments