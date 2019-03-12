Spring Mills man charged after dead cows were found at ‘deplorable’ farm

A Spring Mills man faces charges after three dead cows were found at a farm state police at Rockview described as “deplorable.”
In December, police received numerous complaints about dead cows on Joseph Fahy’s farm at 4076 Penns Valley Road. When a trooper arrived, she saw two dead cows in the pasture, no hay and a large patch of frozen water, according to the criminal complaint.
After a search warrant was obtained, the trooper also found two pigs that had no access to food and “numerous” skeletons that appeared to be goats.
“While I attempted to walk in the pasture area with the deceased cows, I began to sink past my knees,” the trooper wrote in the complaint. “The area could not be walked in without sinking.”
A third cow was found deceased and the 64-year-old told police the cow died after sinking into the mud. Fahy also told the trooper he “could barely get his tractor in to feed” and did not realize the conditions were so poor.
“The poor living conditions put the animals at risk and caused the death of three animals,” the trooper wrote. “The animals could not move freely in the pasture. The shelters were unlivable.”
Fahy was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who released him pending his appearance at a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 3.
Fahy’s attorney, Terrence McGowan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
