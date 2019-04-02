Former Beta Theta Pi brothers are back in court. At least one will be headed to jail

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State.

Four former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers who were investigated following pledge Timothy Piazza’s alcohol-fueled death in February 2017 were sentenced Tuesday, and at least one of them is headed to jail.

Joseph Sala, Michael Bonatucci, Joshua Kurczewski and Luke Visser appeared in Centre County court for sentencing.

Kurczewski, a 20-year-old from Erie, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of hazing and one count of furnishing liquor to a minor. Judge Brian K. Marshall sentenced Kurczewski to three to nine months in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Kurczewski was also ordered to pay a $2,250 fine, 100 hours of community service and one year of probation.

His jail sentence starts May 17.

Bonatucci, Sala and Visser are also set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Piazza’s parents are in Bellefonte for the proceedings.

