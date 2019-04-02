Crime

Former Beta Theta Pi brothers are back in court. At least one will be headed to jail

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State. By
Up Next
Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State. By
Bellefonte

Four former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers who were investigated following pledge Timothy Piazza’s alcohol-fueled death in February 2017 were sentenced Tuesday, and at least one of them is headed to jail.

Joseph Sala, Michael Bonatucci, Joshua Kurczewski and Luke Visser appeared in Centre County court for sentencing.

Kurczewski, a 20-year-old from Erie, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of hazing and one count of furnishing liquor to a minor. Judge Brian K. Marshall sentenced Kurczewski to three to nine months in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Kurczewski was also ordered to pay a $2,250 fine, 100 hours of community service and one year of probation.

His jail sentence starts May 17.

Bonatucci, Sala and Visser are also set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Piazza’s parents are in Bellefonte for the proceedings.

Check back for updates.

  Comments  

Read Next

State College borough leaders address Osagie shooting, call for public release of report

State College

State College borough leaders address Osagie shooting, call for public release of report

The State College police shooting death of Osazie Osagie was a central focus at Monday’s Borough Council meeting. Mayor Donald Hahn said he hopes to open the full report on the investigation to the public.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service