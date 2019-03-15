State College man resisted arrest, grabbed officer’s stun gun, police say

A State College man was jailed Friday after State College police said he tried to pull an officer’s stun gun off his belt and continued to resist arrest.
Several people at Penn Towers — 225 E. Beaver Ave. — gathered as David Michael, 45, was yelling at several individuals on a balcony, according to a criminal complaint filed by State College police.
When an officer approached Michael at about 1 a.m. Friday, Michael yelled at the officer and attempted to push past him, police said.
He also grabbed the officer’s stun gun and “violently” pulled at it about five times. The officer then pulled out his handcuffs to place Michael into custody, but Michael knocked them out of the officer’s hands, police said.
Michael then made an “aggressive movement” toward the officer, shoved him and ripped the badge off his shirt, according to the complaint. The officer’s stun gun malfunctioned and was ineffective when he attempted to subdue Michael, who was ultimately placed into custody when several additional officers arrived.
Michael was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer, one misdemeanor and one summary.
He was arraigned by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $50,000. Michael did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
