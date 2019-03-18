Police: Man says he tried to kill after Taco Bell run in State College

A State College man tasked with retrieving a Taco Bell order said he tried to kill another man who complained it was taking too long, according to a criminal complaint filed by State College police.
William Knepp, 57, called 911 Friday and said he choked the man about 5:40 p.m. “because he was fed up and pushed over the edge due to (the man’s) complaining,” according to the complaint.
Knepp, who was leaving the man’s McCormick Avenue apartment when an officer arrived, admitted to the incident and refused to answer questions, police said. The 911 center confirmed Knepp’s statement, according to the complaint.
The man Knepp said he choked had marks on both sides of his neck “consistent to being strangled,” police said. He confirmed the incident to police, according to the complaint.
Knepp had a “very strong” odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.
He was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanors and one summary.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $25,000. Knepp did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
