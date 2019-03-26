‘I still have potential.’ State College man convicted in drug case learns sentence

A State College man was sentenced Tuesday to at least 4.5 years in a state prison after a jury found him guilty in November of selling methamphetamine.
Jason Ford’s maximum sentence is 15 years. Judge Brian Marshall also ordered the 40-year-old to pay a $200 fine.
The State College police investigation began in May after the department received “multiple” complaints about suspected drug activity at a Fairlawn Avenue residence, according to the criminal complaint.
After observing multiple individuals enter the residence and leave with various drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, officers entered as well and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
A jury found Ford guilty of five various felonies and four various misdemeanors. He was found not guilty of three various felonies and one misdemeanor.
First Assistant Public Defender Deborah Lux asked for a maximum sentence of 2.5 years because, she said, “Mr. Ford is a drug addict. He has battled with addiction for years.”
Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw countered, saying Ford was sentenced for 27 previous criminal acts and was not a suitable candidate for county jail.
“This sentence is not designed to completely warehouse Mr. Ford,” McGraw said.
Ford pushed back, however, saying each of those convictions was tied to his drug addiction. He asked for inpatient treatment and a slower transition into society after he served his sentence.
“I do realize that this conviction ... calls for more than a slap on the wrist here,” Ford said. “If I had to put myself in your shoes ... this could be a difficult decision for a judge to make. But in this case, I strongly believe what we are asking for would be more beneficial for myself and everyone than sending me to a cage ... I still have potential. I believe that.”
Marshall wasn’t swayed. He instead announced the sentence, which included 286 days already served.
