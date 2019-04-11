Former Penn State worker sentenced after reported bathroom recordings at Jordan Center

Reported bathroom recordings lead to jail time for former Penn State worker A former Penn State employee charged with recording men in a Bryce Jordan Center bathroom was sentenced in Centre County Court on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A former Penn State employee charged with recording men in a Bryce Jordan Center bathroom was sentenced in Centre County Court on Thursday.

A former Penn State employee charged with recording more than 20 people in a Bryce Jordan Center bathroom has received his jail sentence.

On Thursday, Centre County Judge Brian Marshall sentenced Charles Chamberlin Jr., 55, to six to 23.5 months in the county jail, along with three years of probation. Chamberlin, of Spring Mills, also must register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to the decision.





A Penn State police investigation began in May when a 17-year-old high school student attending the State College Area School District prom in the Jordan Center said Chamberlin led him to a restroom “well away” from the event, then followed him in and used a stall directly beside his, according to the criminal complaint.

The student — who attended an undisclosed school district — heard Chamberlin use his iPhone to record him before he ran out of the restroom with a “shocked” look on his face, according to the complaint.

“This will always be his recollection of his prom night,” Assistant District Attorney Matt Metzger said.

A search of Chamberlin’s phone revealed 37 videos of 22 men urinating in the same restroom from April 2017 to April 2018, police said.

The State College school district was “saddened that something this troubling” was reported, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in June. The allegations were “deeply disturbing” to Penn State, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers said.

Chamberlin’s prison sentence is scheduled to begin Friday. He pleaded guilty in January to 38 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy.

“What are you supposed to say?” defense attorney Jim Bryant said after the sentence was announced. “A picture is worth a thousand words and six to 23 (months).”

