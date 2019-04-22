State College woman pleads guilty to drug charge 3 years after Corinne Pena’s overdose death

DA Parks Miller announces felony drug charges against 2 in connection with overdose death of Corrine Pena District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced that a county investigating grand jury recommended bringing felony charges against Sabine Graham and Maria Gilligan, in connection with the overdose death of Corrine Pena, whose body was found dumped Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced that a county investigating grand jury recommended bringing felony charges against Sabine Graham and Maria Gilligan, in connection with the overdose death of Corrine Pena, whose body was found dumped

A State College woman charged in a 2016 drug overdose death pleaded guilty Monday.

Sabine Graham — who was originally charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death and 10 counts of possession with intent to deliver — entered an open guilty plea to one felony count of PWID heroin, according to Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron.

The agreement is capped at 23.5 months’ jail time, though she has already served 10 months, according to defense attorney Steven Trialonas.

Corinne Pena, 35, told Maria Gilligan, 23, she was “dope sick” in February 2016 and asked if she knew someone who could sell her heroin. Gilligan turned to Graham, who drove the trio from Party City along Benner Pike to Lock Haven, according to a grand jury presentment.

Graham, 26, then met with a man who provided her with 22 bags of purported heroin, 14 of which she gave to Pena. The group returned to Walmart along Benner Pike, where Robert Moir, 62, picked up Pena, according to the grand jury.

Pena and Moir returned to his State College residence where, according to the grand jury report, Moir later fell asleep and awoke to the shower running and Pena dead on the bathroom floor. A needle and spoon were nearby.

Moir wrapped Pena’s body in a bed sheet, dragged her through his living room and abandoned her body along Plainfield Road, according to the grand jury.

Her frozen body was found and reported to Ferguson Township police the next day. In December 2016, Moir was sentenced to two years of probation and one day of community service.

SHARE COPY LINK Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller asks for information about Corinne Pena

A toxicology report found fentanyl in Pena’s system, while a forensic examination of the drugs stashed in her bra also revealed fentanyl. Neither result indicated the presence of heroin, according to the grand jury.

One month after Graham and Gilligan’s preliminary hearing, Trialonas filed a motion requesting the case be transferred to Clinton County because “the actual delivery of fentanyl from Graham to Pena took place in Clinton County.”

Former Centre County President Judge Thomas Kistler agreed, saying “once the drugs were given to Pena (in Clinton County), Graham took no other action in the furtherance of this crime.” The Superior Court overruled Kistler in September and said either county was appropriate.

Graham and Gilligan were each scheduled for a non-jury trial Monday, but Graham pleaded guilty and Gilligan’s case was continued. Trialonas declined comment.

Graham’s sentencing is scheduled for June 14.