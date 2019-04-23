Clearfield man shook, threw 7-month-old baby, DA says

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A Clearfield County man was arrested and jailed Monday after borough police received a report of a 7-month-old boy being forcibly thrown into a bassinet, according to Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr.

Police received the report in March and discovered the child was taken to Penn Highlands in DuBois, where he was diagnosed with bilateral subdural bleeding. The child was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery to treat his injuries, according to Shaw.

Timothy Segraves, 23, became frustrated when the child would not stop “fussing,” shook the child and threw him into a bassinet, Shaw said.

Segraves was charged with four various felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of endangering the welfare of children and six misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Monday by Clearfield County District Judge Michael Morris, who set bail at $50,000. Segraves did not post bail and is being detained at the Clearfield County jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.