Breaking: Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Ferguson Township

Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright talks about the hit-and-run crash on June 3.

Police are searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist Monday afternoon.

A yellow Pontiac struck a female bicyclist near the intersection of Tadpole and Marengo roads at about 1:15 p.m., according to Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright.

After impact, the Pontiac traveled about 100 yards through a farm field before getting stuck in a tree line, Albright said. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

The bicyclist was being treated on scene, and is believed to have minor injuries, Albright said.

Ferguson and Patton Township police officers are continuing to search for the driver, along with a state police helicopter. Initial dispatch reports of gunshots appear to be unfounded, Albright said.

Alpha Fire Company, John Tennis Towing, Centre LifeLink EMS and Port Matilda EMS also responded. A portion of Tadpole Road had been closed, but is now reopened, according to dispatch.

This is a breaking news story. The CDT has a reporter on scene, and will update when more info becomes available.