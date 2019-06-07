State College borough worker injured in hit-and-run while working downtown, police say

Centre Daily Times, file

A State College borough employee is undergoing treatment for injuries — including multiple broken bones — at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after police say he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and Sowers Street, according to a release. Upon arrival, they say they found a motorized line painting tractor belonging to the borough overturned on the roadway, along with the male operator. The borough employee was laying on the road, complaining of leg pain, police said.

The employee was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Centre LifeLink EMS, and subsequently flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville — where he is still recovering.

The driver and vehicle suspected in the crash had fled the scene, police said.

Based upon information gathered from multiple witnesses, the suspect vehicle was stopped by Penn State police when driving on Fox Hollow Road, according to the release. As a result, the driver was taken into custody for the crash and suspected DUI. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where a warrant for his blood draw was executed.





He was then transported to the Centre County Booking Center for processing and released, police say.

Police said that further investigation revealed the driver had driven through the exit gate of the Pugh Street parking garage, just prior to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending blood test results, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150 or police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the police website.