Man charged after police say he led state troopers on a chase that ended in Centre County

When do police suspend a high-speed chase? Lt. Thomas Dent of the Columbus Police Department explains a situation when an officer may decide to suspend a high-speed chase. His answer was in response to a media question after a Thursday morning preliminary hearing for William C. Cross in Co Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Thomas Dent of the Columbus Police Department explains a situation when an officer may decide to suspend a high-speed chase. His answer was in response to a media question after a Thursday morning preliminary hearing for William C. Cross in Co

An Iowa man is facing several felonies after a Monday evening police chase that ended in Centre County.

Ching Yam Yeung, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief — property damage and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, as well as several additional traffic violations.

According to state police at Clearfield, troopers attempted to stop Yeung at about 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 80 for several violations near mile marker 121 in Bradford Township, Celarfield County. Yueng refused to stop and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pursuit lasted for about 30 miles, police said, during which troopers from the Rockview barracks in Centre County assisted by deploying spike strips to partially disable Yeung’s vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As Yeung continued east, he struck another traveling vehicle, failed to stop, then struck a marked state police vehicle.

Yeung’s vehicle was brought to a controlled stop by legal intervention near mile marker 151 in Boggs Township, Centre County, where police say he was taken into custody without further incident.

He was arraigned in front of Clearfield County District Judge Patrick Ford, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Yeung was unable to post bail, and was confined at Clearfield County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for June 19.