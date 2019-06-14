Crime
Houtzdale state prison employee injured in inmate assault, DOC says
A Houtzdale state prison employee was assaulted by an inmate Thursday evening and required outside medical attention, a state Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed.
Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the prison at 209 Institution Drive in Woodward Township, Clearfield County, at about 7 p.m., according to 911 dispatch reports. A medical helicopter was also called and a landing zone set up.
There weren’t many details available Thursday evening, but DOC spokesperson Susan McNaughton said just one inmate was involved, and there were no other staff members involved or injures. The prison was locked down and the inmate transferred to another facility, she said.
“SCI Houtzdale and the DOC take assaults seriously and will work to determine how it happened and how we can work to prevent it in the future,” McNaughton said.
Check back for updates on this story.
Comments