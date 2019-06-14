State College man facing child rape charges

State College man faces sexual assault of a child charges Jackson Baker of State College faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the CDT. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson Baker of State College faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the CDT.

A State College man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Jackson C. Baker was arraigned at noon Friday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, and is facing felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above, and misdemeanor indecent exposure.





Monetary bail was set at $200,000, which Baker was unable to post. He was confined at the Centre County jail.

Baker is reported to have had a string of contacts with police and Child Youth Services and police throughout his life.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were notified of an 18-year-old female student at State College High School who told a counselor at the high school that her father was a pedophile.





The affidavit says the woman described living with Baker as a child, relating a story of her father being accused of comparing juvenile female breasts and having Child and Youth Services investigating him in Florida.

The woman said her boyfriend witnessed Baker exposing his penis in the basement and tried to have another witness touch his penis, the affidavit reads. The witness also reported that Baker bathed naked with a witness on two separate occasions in August and December 2018.

On March 14, police met with Baker and his attorney Ron McGlaughlin. Baker told police about his personal history, which includes working as a youth pastor and arborist. The affidavit says Baker used his work to explain why he has moved many times over the past two decades. Baker denied any involvement with CYS prior to moving to State College and stated he was arrested in the past “mostly in his younger years” for theft, disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

Baker denied any encounter or argument with the witness while in the basement the night the alleged sexual assault occurred. The affidavit reports that Baker denied any assault and claimed he was not in the basement during the night in question.

The affidavit reports that Baker admitted to showering nude with a witness when the witness was “smaller and could not hold (their) head up.” Baker said he stopped showering with the witness a year ago.

On March 21, Baker was interviewed a second time by police. Baker signed a Miranda Rights waiver form and agreed to the interview. Baker described additional incidents where he was arrested as an adult for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, arson, theft and grand theft auto. The affidavit also reports that Baker admitted to having contact with CYS about 13 times in one year while he was in Maryland. He cited another interaction with CYS in Ohio when he caught a pastor embezzling money from a church and one final contact with CYS in Pennsylvania.

Baker initially denied being in the basement the night the alleged assault occurred as well as denied bathing nude with a witness at his current residence. According to the affidavit, Baker changed his story and admitted to bathing nude with the witness as recent as December 2018.

The affidavit reports that several police and CYS contacts were discovered throughout Baker’s life.