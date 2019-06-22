Philipsburg man pleads guilty to sending explicit photos to teen

A Philipsburg man pleaded guilty in Clearfield County Court Friday to sending obscene images to a 15-year-old girl.

Police said Hunter Thomas Harris, 25, contacted the teen through Facebook messenger. When she told him she was 16 years old, he replied “ughh lol” and asked why she couldn’t be 18 years old.

The two then began communicating on Snapchat, according to the criminal complaint.

Harris asked her if she could take her shirt off and she refused. He next asked for other photos. In response, she sent him a few old pictures from her Facebook account.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Harris then sent explicit photos of himself. The girl then told her stepmother, who reported him to the police.

On Friday he was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to one to three years in state prison for unlawful contact with a minor, obscene materials and corruption of minors.

In addition, he was ordered to comply with Megan’s Law conditions and complete a sexual counseling program.