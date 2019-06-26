2 women traveling through Centre County intended to sell drugs at music festival, police say

Marijuana has an impact on your driving National Institute of Drug Abuse's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving perform Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Institute of Drug Abuse's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving perform

Two women en route to a music festival in Michigan were arrested Wednesday in Boggs Township after state police at Bedford said they found psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine, ecstasy, LSD and marijuana in their vehicle.

Nina Berardi, of New Jersey, and Jessica Woodbine, of Rhode Island, were stopped by police on Interstate 80 due to an obscure registration plate and were following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to the criminal complaint.

A trooper saw a marijuana smoking device in plain view next to the center console and smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Woodbine, who told police she owned the vehicle, said the small amount of marijuana and smoking device belonged to her, according to police.

Officers, along with a K9 unit, searched the vehicle and found 11.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3.6 grams of ketamine, bags of ecstasy, about 35 doses of LSD, marijuana cigarettes and drug paraphernalia. Berardi, 22, told police the drugs belonged to her, according to the complaint.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Berardi’s defense lawyer, Karen Kuebler, could not be reached for comment.

The women were traveling to the Electric Forest music festival, where “the delivery of the above mentioned controlled substances occur when discovered in such quantities,” police said in the complaint.

Berardi was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, three misdemeanors and one traffic citation. Woodbine, 23, was charged with two misdemeanors.

Berardi and Woodbine were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set unsecured bail at $10,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 10.