State College man faces 20 felony counts of child pornography charges

A State College man was jailed Thursday after the state attorney general’s office said it found at least 20 images or videos of child pornography on his laptop.

The agency received two tips in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a pornographic image being uploaded to Bing and traced the upload to a Westgate Drive residence, according to the complaint.

Agents from the attorney general’s office, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Patton Township police, issued a search warrant on the residence Wednesday and found pornographic images on Robert Kuhn’s laptop, according to the complaint.

Kuhn, 47, was interviewed at the Colonnade Boulevard department store that he worked at and said he “knew why we wanted to speak with him,” police said in the complaint.

Kuhn admitted he searched for, and viewed, child pornography for several years when he moved back to Pennsylvania from Colorado. He also admitted he saved child pornography on an external hard drive that was hidden inside a tin box in his room, according to the complaint.

A defense lawyer for Kuhn was not listed on court documents.

Kuhn was charged with 20 felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Casey McClain. Kuhn posted bail, which was set at $15,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.