Man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child receives sentence in Centre County Court

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 26-52 years in state prison Tuesday after a Centre County judge took into consideration his previous charges and convictions in New York and Florida.

William Velasquez, 64, was found guilty by a jury in March of one felony count of aggravated indecent assault and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

The State College police investigation began in December 2017 after the department received a report of child abuse from Centre County Children and Youth Services. A then 14-year-old girl said Velasquez did some “inappropriate things” to her for the past two or three years, according to the criminal complaint filed by borough police in February 2018.

Velasquez’s criminal history began in New York, where he faced sodomy, assault, robbery and larceny charges, Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw told Judge Katherine Oliver.

Velasquez was also found guilty in 1984 in Florida of sexual battery of a person physically helpless to resist — a charge similar to sexual assault under Pennsylvania law, McGraw said.

“I would like to apologize to the family and to the court,” Velasquez told Oliver prior to sentencing. “I don’t think I should be here, but I’m here.”

Oliver also considered written statements from the family that were submitted before the hearing. The incidents had a “profound impact” on them, Oliver said.

Oliver ordered Velasquez to pay more than $1,700 in restitution and register as a tier three sex offender, in addition to the prison time. He received credit for 491 days already served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Assistant Public Defender Beth Ramos declined to comment after the hearing.