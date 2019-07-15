State College man charged after multi-agency child pornography investigation

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A State College man was charged with one felony count of possessing child pornography Wednesday after a yearslong joint investigation by borough police, the FBI and German law enforcement officers.

The investigation began in 2014 when German police intercepted a pornographic image with a suspect in Germany, who electronically sent images of a young boy to Matthew Pulsney, according to a criminal complaint filed by borough police.

A borough police officer and FBI agents spoke with Pulsney, 36, at his South Atherton Street residence in December 2017. Pulsney admitted to downloading child pornography and consented to a search of his iPhone 6 and MacBook Pro, according to the complaint.

Defense lawyer Andrew Shubin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pulsney also admitted he often visits public chat rooms and gaming sites, like Skype, Chat Avenue and TextNow, when he was bored and looking for new friends, according to a search warrant filed by borough police in January 2018.

The FBI’s regional computer forensics laboratory found 49 videos and pictures on Pulsney’s laptop that were identified as child pornography, two of which involved an infant or toddler, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who released Pulsney, pending his appearance at future court proceedings.

Pulsney waived his preliminary hearing is scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 14.