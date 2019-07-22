Port Matilda woman threatened, assaulted Mount Nittany Medical Center staff, police say

Centre Daily Times, file

A Port Matilda woman was jailed Sunday after two Mount Nittany Medical Center employees said she assaulted them and threatened to blow up the emergency room, according to a criminal complaint filed by borough police.

A MNMC nurse said Susan D. Smith, 59, spit on her and kicked her in the leg, while a technician told officers that Smith scratched his arm and kicked him in the ribs and legs, police wrote in the complaint.

Smith also threatened other patients, said she was going to make a fertilizer bomb and planned to contact the Ku Klux Klan, police wrote in the complaint.

An attorney for Smith was not listed on a court document.

Smith was discharged from the hospital and told to leave by hospital staff, but refused multiple times. She was eventually handcuffed and placed in an officer’s vehicle, where she continued to make various threats, according to the complaint.

“Officers realized at this time that Smith had removed her pants and believed that Smith had defecated herself, as there was a strong odor in the vehicle,” police wrote in the complaint.

An officer attempted to move Smith’s handcuffs behind her back and, while doing so, Smith spit on the officer and kicked the door windows, according to police.

EMS sedated Smith at the State College police station before she was transported back to MNMC, police said.

Smith was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three citations for harassment.

She refused to be arraigned, according to a court document, and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.