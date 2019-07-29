Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed July 22-28 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between July 22 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 55-year-old Bellefonte man was charged by Bellefonte police July 23 with one misdemeanor count of DUI, one ungraded count of DUI and one traffic citation.
Benner Township:
- A 37-year-old man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Boggs Township:
- A 49-year-old New York man was charged July 23 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic citations.
- A 42-year-old Clarence man was charged July 23 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license and three traffic violations.
- A Georgia man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, submitting a false report, providing a false identification and one summary count of failure to carry a license.
Gregg Township:
- A 24-year-old Millheim woman was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 36-year-old Spring Mills woman was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and two traffic citations.
Harris Township:
- A 65-year-old State College woman was charged July 22 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Millheim:
- A 55-year-old Madisonburg man was charged July 22 with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 27-year-old Millheim man was charged July 23 with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, one summary count of harassment and four traffic citations.
Patton Township:
- A 35-year-old State College man was charged July 22 by State College police with six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, eight ungraded counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony and two ungraded counts of criminal use of a communication facility, seven misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two ungraded counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philipsburg:
- A 43-year-old Philipsburg man was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of access device fraud.
- A 32-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 26-year-old Clearfield County man was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one traffic citation.
- A 24-year-old Philipsburg woman was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three traffic citations.
Rush Township:
- A 44-year-old Philipsburg woman was charged July 22 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic citations.
Snow Shoe:
- A 28-year-old Snow Shoe man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and three traffic citations.
- A 42-year-old Clinton County man was charged Sunday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing drug-free urine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and six traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 55-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
State College:
- A 23-year-old Chester County man was charged July 22 by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged July 22 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI, one summary charge of underage drinking, one summary count for carrying a false identification card and one traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old Fayette County man was charged July 23 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, one summary count of harassment and one summary count of purchasing alcohol by a minor.
- A 20-year-old Florida man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three ungraded counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
