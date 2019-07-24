Centre Hall Harley-Davidson dealership employee pleads guilty to tax evasion

Can’t pay your taxes? Why it’s still important to file your tax return If you owe taxes but can’t pay, be sure to file a tax return on time to avoid the failure to file penalty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you owe taxes but can’t pay, be sure to file a tax return on time to avoid the failure to file penalty.

A Centre County man who did not report more than $674,000 that he obtained from the Centre Hall Harley-Davidson dealership between 2011 and 2016 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal tax evasion charge.

Jeremy Snyder, 43, received additional income from No. 1 Cycle Center, in addition to his wages, that he did not report or pay taxes on, defense attorney Richard Maffett Jr. said Wednesday.

That resulted in more than $211,000 in unpaid taxes, according to a statement from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The investigation, led by the criminal investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service, began about May 2017, Maffett said.

“The plea agreement was they would file this single charge by information, rather than a grand jury indictment, and he would plead guilty to it,” Maffett said. “He was guilty of the crime and stepped up and accepted responsibility for what he had done wrong and wants to make amends.”

Snyder hopes to pay the owed taxes before he is sentenced, Maffett said. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, Dawn Clark, public affairs specialist for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said.

Snyder, who remains employed at No. 1 Cycle Center, waived his right to appeal the conviction and pending sentence, according to the plea agreement. He declined to comment Wednesday.

“He’s very remorseful,” Maffett said. “As soon as he was contacted by the Internal Revenue Service, we have always been cooperative with them. We were hopeful that they wouldn’t insist on filing criminal charges ... but they insisted that criminal charges be filed. He’s stepped up and acknowledged responsibility and acknowledged that he should have declared the initial income and he should have paid taxes on it. He’s accepting responsibility for that.”