Here are the criminal cases filed July 29-Aug. 4 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between July 29 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 33-year-old Bellefonte man was charged July 30 by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
- A 22-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centre Hall:
- A 41-year-old Milesburg man was charged July 29 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of driving an unregistered vehicle.
College Township:
- A 56-year-old New York man was charged July 29 by State College police with two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts each of access device fraud, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and a false identification.
Ferguson Township:
- A 42-year-old California woman was charged July 29 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of prostitution.
- A 30-year-old Port Matilda man was charged July 30 by Ferguson Township police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
Haines Township:
- A 53-year-old Millheim man was charged July 29 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
Howard:
- A 38-year-old Howard man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three traffic citations.
Patton Township:
- A 21-year-old State College woman was charged July 30 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- A 43-year-old State College man was charged July 30 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief.
Potter Township:
- A 42-year-old Mifflin County woman was charged July 29 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic citations.
Taylor Township:
- A 56-year-old Blair County man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
State College:
- A 31-year-old State College man was charged July 29 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 31-year-old North Carolina man was charged July 30 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- An 18-year-old Pike County woman was charged July 30 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one ungraded count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one summary citation of purchasing alcohol by a minor.
Worth Township:
- A 32-year-old Lycoming County man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and four traffic citations.
