A car was stolen in State College. It was found after a crash in Erie County, police say

A Georgia man was jailed Friday after police said he stole a vehicle in State College and crashed in Erie County.

A real estate agent was showing a house about 11:45 a.m. Saturday along the 300 block of South Allen Street and returned about 45 minutes later to find their 2016 Infiniti Q70L missing, State College police said.

The sedan was found Monday after Bailey Alger, 22, traveled through a red light and struck a second vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Millcreek Township police.

Alger told police he ingested “acid” and “a bunch of other drugs,” police wrote in the affidavit. Results of a blood test taken at UPMC Hamot are pending, police said.

“Alger stated that he had taken the vehicle after being directed to do so by a woman he identified only as ‘Emily,’ ” police wrote in the affidavit. “Alger admitted he knew the vehicle was stolen.”

An attorney for Alger was not listed on court documents.

Alger was charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of DUI and two traffic citations.

He was arraigned Friday by Erie County District Judge Laurie Mikielski, who set bail at $50,000. Alger did not post bail and is detained at the Erie County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.