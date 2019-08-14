State College man faces felony charges after confrontation in front of children, police say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A State College man was jailed Tuesday after borough police accused him of throwing a hot pan filled with grease near a group of children, dropping a child on their head and choking a woman.

Following an argument at a Waupelani Drive apartment Monday, Rolando Baro, 44, “grabbed everything on the kitchen stove top and threw it on the ground in the direction of the children eating at the dinner table,” borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday.

The grease landed near the children’s feet, but did not hit them, police wrote.

An attorney for Baro was not listed on court documents.

Baro attempted to leave the residence with one of the children, but fought with the woman after she tried to stop him, police said. While Baro placed her in a “choke hold,” he dropped the child, who hit their head on the floor, police wrote.

The child did not have any “obvious” injuries after the fall and the woman did not lose consciousness, police wrote.

After leaving the apartment, Baro threw beer cans at the apartment’s porch from the parking lot, yelled and approached a Domino’s delivery driver to ask if he was a police officer, according to the affidavit. The driver went into his car, locked his doors and said he was calling 911, police wrote.

Baro was charged with one felony count each of strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $20,000. Baro did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.