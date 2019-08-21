Centre Hall man charged with rape, sexual assault of 2 teens

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Centre Hall man was jailed Wednesday after state police at Rockview accused him of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting another.

Centre County Children and Youth Services in April told police a girl reported she was raped by Brian Schreck, 32, in a Potter Township home, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday.

She was interviewed twice at the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center and said Schreck gave her a Xanax pill, alcohol and a powdery substance in a glass of water the night of the alleged rape, police wrote in the affidavit.

The second girl was interviewed by police in May. She told police she was smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol with Schreck, became ill and went to the bathroom. When she woke up, Schreck apologized for “humping her” and, days later, a witness told her Schreck touched her inappropriately while she was in the bathroom, police wrote in the affidavit.

An attorney for Schreck was not listed on court documents and state police trooper Michael Brown, who filed the charges, said he did not know if Schreck has an attorney.

At least seven people were interviewed by police, one of which said Schreck is referred to as the “Do Man” because “if you need drugs or alcohol, he is the guy to go to and he will get it for you,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Schreck was charged with one felony count each of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $200,000. Schreck did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.