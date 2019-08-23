DA’s office: Former PSU frat brother charged with drug crimes poses ‘significant danger’

Cameron Miller

A Centre County judge issued a bench warrant Friday for a Penn State graduate who the district attorney’s office said is a “significant danger to the community.”

State College police charged Cameron Miller in April 2018 with 10 drug-related felonies and seven drug-related misdemeanors after a confidential informant purchased nearly 12 grams of cocaine from Miller inside his room at Zeta Psi, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by borough police.

Police issued a search warrant on Miller’s room and seized nearly 61 grams of cocaine, nearly 10 Adderall pills, nine tabs of LSD, drug paraphernalia and $5,079, police wrote in the affidavit.

District Judge Allen Sinclair set bail at $100,000, which Miller, 23, of New York, posted after four days in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Five days after he was released from jail, Miller was arraigned on three additional felony and one misdemeanor drug-related charges filed by Patton Township police. A confidential informant purchased one gram of cocaine from Miller at Zeta Psi, township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Miller was not jailed on those charges, and has since remained free. The district attorney’s office sought to change that and, in a motion filed Monday, said Miller is the subject of an ongoing sexual assault investigation by borough police.

When officers issued a search warrant on Miller’s apartment in August, they found more cocaine, Assistant District Attorney Josh Bower wrote. Miller was charged Aug. 14 by borough police with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“(Miller) presents a significant danger to the community,” Bower wrote. “He committed a number of serious sexual offenses while out on bail. These sexual offenses occurred in his residence, where he continues to bring in controlled substances, despite being charged with multiple counts of felony possession with intent to deliver.”

Judge Jonathan Grine denied defense lawyer Joe Amendola’s request to postpone the bail revocation until potential additional charges are filed.

Miller can either turn himself in or be extradited from New York, Bower said after the hearing.