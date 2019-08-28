Man charged 2 years after being accused of sexually assaulting girls in Worth Township

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Lackawanna County man was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility on Wednesday after he waived his preliminary hearing for felony sexual assault charges filed by state police at Rockview.

Police received a report in March 2017 that Curtis Powers, 49, groped two preteen girls at a Worth Township residence. Both girls were interviewed at the Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center two weeks later, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Jan. 23.

One of the girls said Powers inappropriately touched her “several times,” while the second girl said Powers would inappropriately touch her while she was sleeping.

Powers was not located for more than two years, but was found Aug. 15 in the Scranton area, state police trooper Aaron Dugan said Monday.

Powers was charged with two felony counts each of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

He was arraigned Aug. 15 by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $75,000. Powers did not post bail and was detained at the CCCF for 13 days. On Wednesday, his bail was set to unsecured.