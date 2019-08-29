Investigation into narcotics distribution at Centre Crest leads to nurse’s arrest, police say

Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million had a substance use disorder involving prescription pain pills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, of the 21.5 million Americans 12 or older who had a substance use disorder in 2014, 1.9 million had a substance use disorder involving prescription pain pills.

A former Centre Crest nurse was jailed Wednesday after Bellefonte police accused her of failing to record the distribution of controlled substances intended for eight residents at the nursing home.

A series of audits that began in March found 131 narcotics were signed out of a medication cart by Amy Calhoun over a six-month period, though there was no record of the drugs being given to a patient, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday by borough police.

Calhoun’s employment ended in April because of the investigation, Centre Crest administrator Andrew Naugle said Thursday. An attorney for Calhoun was not listed.

“Centre Crest Nursing Facility immediately reported the nurse’s actions to the appropriate authorities and has fully cooperated with the investigation,” Naugle said in a statement. “Centre Crest remains dedicated to our residents and continues our commitment to provide quality service in a safe, caring, compassionate environment.”

Police reviewed Centre Crest’s policy for controlled drug accountability and found Calhoun, 37, of Bellefonte, failed to follow two of the policy’s procedures, according to the affidavit.

The incident was reported to the state Department of Health, which then referred the investigation to the state attorney general’s office, according to the affidavit.

Six medications were not documented: Lorazepam, morphine, oxycodone, Percocet, clonazepam and Tramadol, police wrote in the affidavit.

Calhoun was charged with eight misdemeanor counts of refusal to keep records as required.

She was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $5,000. Calhoun did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.