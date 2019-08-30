Pleasant Gap man accused of running meth lab in downtown Bellefonte

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A Pleasant Gap man who pleaded guilty in January 2018 to manufacturing methamphetamine was accused Thursday of making nearly three pounds of the drug in downtown Bellefonte.

Borough police and the Centre County probation and parole office went to the Crider Exchange building, 113 N. Allegheny St., in July after police Chief Shawn Weaver was told Patrick Woodring Jr., 31, and Kristen Hockenberry were producing and selling meth, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday by police.

Items needed to produce meth were found and — after a search warrant was acquired — state police seized more than 1,300 grams of the drug from the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Woodring denied knowing how to make meth. He was on parole for his previous conviction on one felony count each of operating a meth lab, storing chemical waste and risking catastrophe, according to the affidavit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hockenberry, 35, of Bellefonte, exhibited signs of being under the influence, but also denied knowing how to make meth. She admitted to using the drug and a urine test confirmed she had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system, according to the affidavit.

During an August interview at the Centre County Correctional Facility, Hockenberry said she bought items for Woodring to make methamphetamine and referred to herself as an addict, according to the affidavit.

No attorney was listed for either Woodring or Hockenberry.

Woodring was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver, possessing phenylpropanolamine, operating a meth lab and storing chemical waste. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing ephedrine.

Woodring, who is detained at Rockview state prison, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 4 by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

Hockenberry was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing ephedrine.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday by Gillette-Walker.