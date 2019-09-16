4 men face felony charges after allegedly using ‘dump’ cards at Patton Township store

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back.

Four Michigan men were jailed Sunday after Patton Township police accused them of stealing more than $3,300 worth of merchandise and gift cards from Target.

Chancellor Taylor, 18; Martez Ryan, 19; Russell Fortner, 18 and Joshua Skaggs, 18, conspired to steal two Apple Watches, Apple headphones and socks from Target along Colonnade Boulevard on Sunday, Patton Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Sunday.

An attorney was not listed for any of the men.

The four men were stopped in a Target parking lot in Blair County after employees at the State College store reported the alleged thefts, police wrote.

Skaggs said he was paid by Taylor and Ryan to drive while they, along with Fortner, made two purchases using “dump” cards — meaning the transactions appeared as if they were paid to a credit card, though nothing was paid — police wrote.

The purchases were recorded on the store’s security system, and the items were found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The items were returned to Target.

Taylor and Ryan were charged with one felony count each of access device fraud, retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Fortner was charged with one felony count of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, along with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Skaggs was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

All four were arraigned Sunday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $20,000 for each. None of the men posted bail and all are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.