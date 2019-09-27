Pleasant Gap man faces charges for alleged assaults and damage to police vehicle

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Pleasant Gap man was jailed Friday after state police at Rockview said he hit two women in the head with a glass liquor bottle and caused more than $1,000 of damage to a police vehicle.

Jeffrey Walk, 26, pushed one woman against a door during an argument about food, hit her in the head and struck the second woman when she attempted to intervene, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday.

After leaving the residence in Walker Township, Walk yelled profanities, kicked and dented a door on the police vehicle. The door would no longer open, police said.

An attorney for Walk was not listed on court documents.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Walk was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and two summary counts of harassment.

He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set bail at $50,000. Walk did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.