State College company ran ‘massive’ scheme to underpay workers, AG’s office says

What is White Collar crime? White collar crime is a financially motivated crime done to obtain or avoid losing money, property, services, or to secure a personal or business advantage. Here's the most common types. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK White collar crime is a financially motivated crime done to obtain or avoid losing money, property, services, or to secure a personal or business advantage. Here's the most common types.

The owner of Goodco Mechanical is facing more than 100 criminal charges after a statewide grand jury found he underpaid workers more than $64,000 in wages and benefits for at least five years and lied under oath, according to a release from the state attorney general’s office.

The charges against Scott Good, 56, of State College, and his company are the result of a 21-month investigation that arose from theft allegations on a $16 million public works project in Clearfield County, according to the release.

Good and his company violated prevailing wage laws by underpaying wages and claiming unlawful benefit credits on the project, according to the release.

“Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage laws are designed to protect workers and ensure an even playing field in the bidding process for government contracts,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “The defendants are charged with violating these laws and cheating our hardworking laborers out of thousands of dollars in wages and benefits. Scott Good already knew that his conduct was illegal because his former company was sanctioned for similar violations more than a decade ago, yet he brazenly flouted the law again and continued the scheme at Goodco.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Good previously worked as vice president for Allied Mechanical and Electrical, which was found to be in violation of the state’s prevailing wage laws in 2006. The company was sanctioned by the state Department of Labor and Industry for the same practice he is again accused of violating, Shapiro said.

The grand jury found Good directed journey electricians and plumbers to record portions of their work hours as lower paid laborers, according to the release.

One certified electrician who worked 10 hours was directed to report nine hours of work as an electrician and one hour as a laborer, which are reportedly paid $20 less per hour than electricians, according to the release.

The grand jury also found Goodco reduced the amount they had to pay toward fringe benefits by crediting itself hourly vacation benefits that employees did not use. Workers were not paid correct rates and had money withheld from their paychecks, according to the release.

The grand jury believes Goodco underpaid its employees more than $200,000 since 2010, but could not charge the company for those alleged thefts because of the statute of limitations, according to the release.

Through the “massive” scheme, Good reduced labor costs and bid for projects that had lower wage and fringe benefits costs, according to the release.

“Clearfield County laborers deserve to be paid fairly for their hard work,” Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. said in a statement. “The defendants allegedly took advantage of their workers and violated prevailing wage laws by operating a misclassification scheme inside the company. My office will work alongside the attorney general’s office to hold Scott Good and Goodco accountable for their crimes and deliver results for the workers he underpaid.”

Good and the company are each charged with nine felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and one felony count each of deceptive business practices. Good was also charged with one felony count each of perjury and tampering with public records.

Good and the company were also charged with 69 and 72 misdemeanors, respectively.

Good was arraigned by Clearfield County District Judge Joseph Morris, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.