‘A heartbreaking tragedy.’ Julian man, Pleasant Gap woman charged after infant’s death

A Julian man and Pleasant Gap woman face charges related to the death of a 2-month-old infant who died in February of blunt force trauma.

Tyler Baney, 24, and Ciara Steffey, 20, initially denied any knowledge of a fall or other injury that led to the infant’s death, but both recanted during a polygraph test administered by the FBI in March, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by State College police.

Baney and Steffey were each charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

The infant’s death is “a heartbreaking tragedy,” Baney’s defense lawyer Marc Decker said Tuesday.

“This was an unintentional accident, but not a crime,” Decker said. “It’ll be a marathon. This is gonna be a fight.”

Baney and Steffey told police they were drinking Calico rum the night before the infant’s death. Both admitted Steffey dropped the infant while holding him on the couch, though each disagreed about what happened before the fall.

Steffey told police she jumped up from the couch during an argument and forgot she was holding the infant, who slipped out of her arms and landed on his head, according to police.

Baney told police he heard a “thud,” which was followed by Steffey screaming “Oh my God.” He did not see the fall, but said the infant was on the floor, according to police. He denied any argument with Steffey.

The two discussed taking the infant to a hospital, police wrote, but did not because the infant “did not appear to be injured.”

They called 911 after they found the infant was unresponsive, though he was pronounced dead Feb. 1 at a Boalsburg residence.

Forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow performed an autopsy at Mount Nittany Medical Center, which found rib fractures, an “extensive” subdural hemorrhage and small hemorrhages to the infant’s eyelids.

Pat Bruno, Geisinger Medical Center’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital child safety and advocacy director, said a short fall onto a carpeted floor was unlikely to cause the hemorrhaging seen on the infant, according to the affidavit.

“Dr. Bruno formed the opinion ... that (the infant’s) injuries were more consistent with abuse than a short fall,” police wrote. “... Steffey and Baney’s failure to get (the infant) treatment was a contributing factor to his death.”

Messages, videos and photos obtained by police through a search warrant showed the two were in a “toxic” relationship replete with marijuana and alcohol use.

Both were under Centre County Children and Youth Services supervision for their history of drug use and both tested positive for marijuana when the infant was born. Steffey admitted to regular marijuana use throughout her pregnancy, according to the affidavit.

They were arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan. He released them on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.