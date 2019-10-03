York County man charged in connection with fatal overdose at State College motel

SHARE COPY LINK

A York County man already jailed at the Centre County Correctional Facility was accused by Ferguson Township police Thursday of selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a man at the Stevens Motel in December.

Several open heroin bags were found on the nightstand near the man, along with a bag of heroin on the bed, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police. The unidentified man died of a multi-drug overdose, the Centre County coroner’s office told police.

Officers searched the man’s cellphone and found a series of text messages and calls to a phone number registered to Kelvin “Prince” Jackson that discussed selling heroin, according to the affidavit.

A confidential informant later told police Jackson, 23, was still using the same phone number he used to facilitate the drug deal with the man, police wrote.

The informant in January made two controlled purchases of heroin from Jackson, both of which were coordinated using Jackson’s phone number. He was arrested Jan. 14 and officers found 78 bags of heroin and more than 53 grams of cocaine in his room at the Imperial Motor Inn, according to the affidavit.

He admitted to selling heroin from the hotel, police wrote. An attorney for Jackson was not listed on a court document.

“The victim had communication arranging to purchase heroin from the defendant just prior to his death and there is no evidence indicating that the victim purchased heroin from anyone else after purchasing heroin from the defendant prior to his death,” police wrote.

Jackson was charged with one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and eight either felony or ungraded counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $10,000. Jackson did not post bail and remains detained at the CCCF.

Jackson was jailed in July on felony and misdemeanor drug charges filed by state police. He is also accused of selling cocaine to a confidential informant at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center and Super 8.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.