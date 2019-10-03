2 men arrested in Bellefonte for allegedly selling heroin, meth throughout Centre County

SHARE COPY LINK

Two Berks County men were jailed Thursday after State College police accused them of possessing “large amounts” of heroin and crystal methamphetamine in a Bellefonte residence.

A confidential informant in July told police Ezzie Johnson, 39, and Ricky Vannoy, 46, were selling crystal methamphetamine and heroin throughout Centre County, including various hotels in State College and a Bellefonte residence along East Logan Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday by police.

Police approached Johnson on Wednesday after establishing surveillance at the Bellefonte residence, where Johnson attempted to “slam” the door closed and put several bundles of bags under the couch, police wrote.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found about 73 grams of heroin, 71 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than four ecstasy pills, two Oxycodone pills and 56 other pills, police wrote.

An attorney was not listed on court documents for either Johnson or Vannoy.

Johnson told police he gave a woman methamphetamine in exchange for three Percocet pills earlier in the day and admitted to hiding the three bundles of heroin, police wrote.

Vannoy said he was in Bellefonte to deliver “unemployment documents” to Johnson, police wrote.

Johnson was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy with intent to deliver, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, seven misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Vannoy was charged with one felony count of conspiracy with intent to deliver, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Johnson and Vannoy were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set bail at $100,000 and $75,000, respectively. Neither posted bail and both are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.