9 teens charged in connection with Clearfield County riot where shots were fired

Charges have been filed for a shooting incident that occurred in Coalport in June, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw.

Cole Brown, 18, of Indiana, Pa., Charles Smith, 19, of Indiana, Pa., and Jasiah Williams, 18, of Indiana, Pa., were charged, along with six juveniles.

“These folks were largely out of county so it took a lot of legwork coordinating with other state police troopers to locate the folks, to talk to these folks, so hats off to the state police, they did a fine job,” Shaw said.

