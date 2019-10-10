Centre Hall man charged with possession of child pornography

SHARE COPY LINK

State police accused a Centre Hall man Thursday of having more than 90 files of child pornography on his laptop.

The Department of Homeland Security in June 2017 discovered files downloaded by Simon Burns, 40, that contained child pornography. A search warrant was issued on his residence along East Allison Street one year later, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found 11 files depicting child sexual abuse and 81 files of nude girls who were younger than 13 on his laptop, police wrote.

Burns’ lawyer Gregory Davidson did not immediately respond to request for comment Thursday.

Burns was charged with 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and 79 misdemeanor counts of displaying sexual materials.

Burns was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who released him on $20,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.