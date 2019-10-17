2 people facing prostitution charges after joint police investigation led to arrest at Ramada

A New Jersey man and Cambria County woman were jailed Thursday on prostitution charges after a joint Patton Township, Ferguson Township and State College police investigation.

Taylor Randall, 26, contacted an undercover Ferguson Township police officer Wednesday through an online sex forum and offered to meet him at a hotel in Ferguson Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Patton Township police.

She later told the officer to meet her at the State College Ramada, 1450 S. Atherton St. Edward Lewis, 41, made two trips around the hotel “looking for signs of police activity” as officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

After ending a phone call with Lewis, Randall invited an undercover Patton Township police officer into her hotel room, which had signs of sexual activity, police wrote.

Randall tried to call Lewis after additional police officers entered the room, police wrote, but both were arrested. No attorney was listed on court documents for either Randall or Lewis.

Randall said she and Lewis were living together in Johnstown, but decided to stay in a hotel “for awhile.” The two stayed in the hotel Tuesday, but checked out Wednesday morning, hotel staff told police.

Lewis was charged with two misdemeanor counts of promoting prostitution and one summary traffic citation. Randall was charged with one misdemeanor count each of promoting prostitution and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Lewis and Randall were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Neither posted bail and both are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.